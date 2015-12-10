Beloved Interviewer Nardwuar Suffers Stroke

Nardwuar—the highly esteemed music journalist, interviewer, radio host, and one-man Canadian media empire—has reportedly suffered a stroke. His official Twitter account announced the news. While further details are unclear, the tweet reports that the stroke occurred on Saturday at Vancouver’s Astoria Pub and he is now recovering at the Vancouver General Hospital.

Well known for his extensively well-researched interviews with a variety of musicians ranging from Odd Future to Perfect Pussy and signature pom-pom hat, we wish Nardwuar has a speedy recovery.

Videos by VICE