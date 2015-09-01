Yo, David Bowie Has Written Songs for the Forthcoming SpongeBob Musical

David Bowie – a man renowned for his eccentric persona and timeless songwriting, a man known for exploring the spatial proximities of the universe with his god-like brain, a man more aloof and elusive than a Central Asian snow leopard – is writing music for the new SpongeBob Musical, set to air next June.

At first glance, it might seem like an odd match, but let’s take a step back here: has anything ever sounded more fitting than David Bowie dropping a sonic masterpiece from nowhere to complement a musical based on the deep sea adventures of an over-emotional sponge guy? It’s damn perfect!

After all, SpongeBob is a man now. Redditors worked out that the character must be at least 50+ years old. Old Squarepants and Bowie: they are two peas in a pod, mirror images of eachother – both otherwordly eccentrics, now entering their veteran years, resplendent in all they have achieved. It was inevitable that they would come together at some point, right?

Anyway, the musical will also feature songs from Dirty Projecters, T.I. and Flaming Lips, so it’s gonna be an absolute blissful barnacle loaf of a pop show. Watch this space.