Chelsea Wolfe Is Still the Darkest Horse

Let’s face it. Chelsea Wolfe has always been the dark horse of whatever classification you choose to give her. That’s because the L.A songwriter subscribes to absolutely no rules. Her prevailing dogma? Pain Is Beauty. Wolfe’s ironclad approach to folk-inflected post-goth comes in greivous blows that strike like falling anvilles. With neck-breaking nods to industrial clamor, avant-punk, and dare I say dub-step, Chelsea Wolfe is the one-woman Portishead of experiemental drone-folk. “Carrion Flower” is the second single from her forthcoming LP Abyss and that blooms as if it were growing from a crack in a concrete block.

Be sure to catch her on tour with alternative country outfit Wovenhand before Abyss comes out August 7th from Sargent House.

Tour dates:

08/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

08/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/29 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

09/01 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/02 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

09/03 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 Montreal, QU @ Theater Fairmont

09/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/11 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/12 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/14 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

09/15 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09/17 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

09/19 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/20 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

09/22 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

09/23 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

09/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

09/26 San Francisco, CA @ Grand Ballroom at Regency Center

09/28 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

09/29 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

10/02 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown