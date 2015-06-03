Chelsea Wolfe Is Still the Darkest Horse

Photo by Shaina Hedlund
Let’s face it. Chelsea Wolfe has always been the dark horse of whatever classification you choose to give her. That’s because the L.A songwriter subscribes to absolutely no rules. Her prevailing dogma? Pain Is Beauty. Wolfe’s ironclad approach to folk-inflected post-goth comes in greivous blows that strike like falling anvilles. With neck-breaking nods to industrial clamor, avant-punk, and dare I say dub-step, Chelsea Wolfe is the one-woman Portishead of experiemental drone-folk. “Carrion Flower” is the second single from her forthcoming LP Abyss and that blooms as if it were growing from a crack in a concrete block.
Videos by VICE
Be sure to catch her on tour with alternative country outfit Wovenhand before Abyss comes out August 7th from Sargent House.
Tour dates:
08/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
08/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/29 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
09/01 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/02 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
09/03 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/04 Montreal, QU @ Theater Fairmont
09/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/11 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
09/12 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/14 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/15 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
09/17 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
09/19 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/20 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
09/22 El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
09/23 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
09/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
09/26 San Francisco, CA @ Grand Ballroom at Regency Center
09/28 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
09/29 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
10/02 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown