Donetsk Spent May Day Rallying to Leave Ukraine

On International Workers’ Day, pro-Russian protesters marched through central Donetsk in eastern Ukraine calling for a referendum on the region’s future. Some want to join Russia, others to become a federal republic inside Ukraine – all want to separate from the interim government installed after the Euromaidan revolution.

Around 3,000 protesters first gathered on Lenin Square before marching on to lay flowers at a First World War memorial. The protesters chanted in support of the referendum planned for the 11th of May and denounced the government in Kiev as a “fascist junta” while waving Stalin flags. The crowd weren’t entirely friendly, with one journalist accused of being a “provocateur” and bundled into a car and driven away by protesters wearing body armour, his destination unknown.

The march moved on to a police station where they were able to negotiate installing the flag of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, before speakers called to take over the nearby prosecutor’s office.

Outside the office, around 60 cops in riot gear stood together to protect the entrance. The protesters called for the prosecutor to come and meet them but after five minutes, everyone started shoving each other and things escalated. Stones were thrown and the police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Eventually the police were forced back by the onslaught and there was a brief lull while the wounded were removed from the scene and captured police were set free.

The crowd then moved round to the back of the building where about 100 police were gathered. The protesters hopped the fences and broke down the gate, surrounding the police and eventually forcing them to surrender. The cops handed over their shields, helmets and batons before being led out through the crowds, getting kicked and spat on as they went.

The day before, the acting Ukrainian President, Oleksander Turchynov, said his government were “helpless” in dealing with the security situation in eastern Ukraine. Watching what happened in Donetsk, it was hard to disagree. The police clearly had little fight in them and they’re probably feeling pretty embarrassed after being overpowered. Today, the Ukrainian government launched an operation to take the separatist stronghold of Slovyansk, and two of their army helicopters were shot down by pro-Russian separatists. The Kiev government’s hold on the east of the country is getting more and more tenuous.

