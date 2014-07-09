Future and Nicki Minaj Made a Song Called “Rock Star” Together



Photo via Future on Instagram

Future’s album Honest, which came out earlier this spring, is one of the year’s best rap albums, thanks not only to Future’s own immense talents but also to the murderers’ row of A-list guests like Drake, Kanye West, Andre 3000, and Lil Wayne (on the deluxe edition, but still). It’s a lineup that’s so impressive that the absence of one of the only other rappers in that tier is glaring, particularly to fans to were keeping track of Future’s Instagram during the recording process.

Thankfully, we are saved from living in a world in which we can’t hear Future and Nicki Minaj on the same track, starting now. XXL got hold of a DJ Clue-produced loosie from the Honest sessions called “Rock Star,” which was apparently dropped due to sample clearance issues. It interpolates the sax riff of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” and it’s awesome. Nicki, per usual, blacks out, offering up lines like “Cuban linked up/cue the Brinks truck/if I was a nigga I’d be getting my dick sucked,” and Future George Michael continues to expand the list of rock stars he can be compared to.

This is beautiful. Listen below:

(via XXL)

