The Video for Glass Animals’ “Pools” Is a Stop Motion Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole

I’ve been watching the video for Glass Animals’ “Pools” on repeat for the past 30 minutes because, well, I don’t really understand what’s happening. There’s a dude? He’s made of clay? His face melts off but then he comes back to life? I don’t know, but regardless it’s pretty fucking sweet and makes me feel like I didn’t come to the office today and instead followed Alice down the rabbit hole. The stop motion video, which Noisey is happily premiering above, was directed by Rafael Bonilla, and you’ll find “Pools” on the British band’s upcoming debut record ZABA, out June 10. Catch ’em this summer:

05/06/14 – VICE x WiMP Live Sessions – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK