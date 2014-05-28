Larry Clark Summer 2014 Lookbook

Photographer: Maxwell Turner

Models: Lilly R. Mara, Marija Mayer, Clara Nunez, and Sarah Walker

This lookbook was shot by Maxwell Turner to commemorate the first collection of four-colour silkscreen photograph T-shirts by iconic filmmaker and director Larry Clark. The shirts feature photos of the boys from Wassup Rockers, Clark’s 2003 semi-documentary film that follows a group of Latino skate punks in South Central, Los Angeles. Each shirt has been made with the same supervised proof process Clark uses for his artwork and photographs. The first run is even signed by the man himself. You can purchase these shirts at his webstore on LarryClark.com.

