Watch the Gorgeous and Disgusting Video for “S.W.I.M” From Lowly

Have you even seen a video as gorgeous and repungent as this? I mean, seriously. Look at the it. We’re introduced to creepy crawlies slithering in and out of brussel sprouts. We lay our eyes on flies divebombing into champagne flutes. We see some crazy worm peeking out from the inside of an apple. Essentially: this video is the most beautiful thing we’ve seen that features both bugs and food. More than that though, it’s a good track too – which is the latest from Danish band Lowly and called “S.W.I.M”. Watch the video, which is animated by William Reynish and Marie Boye, below.

Catch Lowly live on the following dates:

Videos by VICE

Sunday 29th November – Brighton, Mutations Festival

Monday 30th November – Bristol, Start the Bus (Free show)

Tuesday 1st December – London, Servant Jazz Quarters