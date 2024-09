Are you stoked for the new Deerhunter record? Fading Frontier is going to be the band’s seventh full-length record, and to show what the record is going to be about they’ve released a new video for “Breaker.” The video features Bradford Cox and Locket Pundt sharing vocal duties for the first time ever in a duet. The video features some pretty wild and trippy visuals, all directed by Bradford Cox himself. Better look out for Fading Frontier this October 16.