Welcome to NOISEY: Watch the Trailer for Our Upcoming TV Show

Created by VICE executive producer Andy Capper—the mind behind Noisey Atlanta and Noisey Chiraq—NOISEY is the most original music documentary series on TV today. Host Zach Goldbaum takes a firsthand look at the most compelling music scenes around the world. From Compton to Las Vegas, London to São Paolo, NOISEY closely follows the artists defining music while reflecting on and reacting to the socio-political issues within the cultures that produce them.

The series premiere of NOISEY is on March 1 at 10 PM EST on VICELAND. Watch the trailer below.