Nova Heart’s Video for “Lackluster No.” Is a Hypnotic Neon Noir

Here’s the skinnny on Nova Heart: they’re a trio from Bejing, fronted by Helen Feng, who had already gained some noteriety as a VJ on MTV. They released their debut, eponymous LP in their home country last year, but now it’s finally getting a 10.2 release via FakeLoveMusic. Also, not that long ago Feng ended up covering Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in Mandarin, which was then released on Fatima Al Qadiri’s LP. As you might imagine, it was an extremely eerie, dislocating rendition.

But anyway, below is the premiere for “Lackluster No.” Much like anything Colin Farrell attempts to enuniciate in True Detective, the storyline here is tough to decipher. It can best be distilled as Inception meets Rosemary’s Baby. A kind of hypnotic neon noir in which Feng looks terribly glamorous and you’re left feeling certain that her fetus is in significant danger.

Musically, it’s a slinky, bass-driven, minimalist pop, like a very cleanly rendered Ladytron—especially just after the three minute mark. Is that a rattlesnake shake we hear? The danger is real. And quite sexy.