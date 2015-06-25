PREMIERE: Charlie Belle – “Petting Zoo”

Charlie Belle: Gyasi Bonds, Jendayi Bonds, shot by Barclay Ice & Coal.

Wanna feel bad about yourself? This Austin-based brother sister duo’s average age is 15. Drummer Gyasi started in on the drums at four year’s old and they’ve been playing together since 2011. WTF. Wanna feel good? Press play. Above is the premiere of “Petting Zoo”—a pretty pop ditty that’s bright like the summer sun, with just a tinge of introspective mope when Jendayi sings, “Nobody knows me like I do.”

Remember Sixpence None The Richer? Them of “Kiss Me” fame? From She’s All That? I’m not even sure this duo were alive when SNTR broke, but singer Leigh Nash has comparable tones.

According to Jendayi the song is inspired by R&B and was written not long after she started home schooling. “I was finally in a good place because my school experience wasn’t necessarily amazing,” she explains. “I was worried about starting home schooling because it was such a new and weird concept to me, but after getting the hang of it I felt so free, and I had time to focus on what I want to do, which is music, of course!”

Charlie Belle’s EP, I Don’t Want To Be Alone, drops on 9.18 via Fanatic Records and they’ll be hitting the road soon.