Premiere: Count Counsellor – “Disco Dodo”

The song of the Summer. It’s a difficult one, isn’t it. You’ve got your Jamie xx’s, your Fetty Wap’s, your Pharrell’s. For something a little more low-key, though, have a go on Count Counsellor’s “Disco Dodo”. Released as the follow-up to previous single “Cloud Calls”, the track bubbles through a funk-laden lilt before overflowing into a chorus that beams sun-rays. Two facts about the track: it’s co-produced and co-written by a guy called Fred from Sylas, who we first heard about after being invited to Brian Eno’s house. And Count Counsellor is a pretty tall guy. The press release says he stands at six foot eight. We could do with him in my house, on stand-by everytime we need a lightbulb changing or a BBQ soundtracking.

The Childhood Heroes EP is out July 24 on Quality Time. Buy it on iTunes here.