PREMIERE: Gala Drop – Sun Gun

We have no idea what a “Sun Gun” is, neither can we think of any potential use for one that wouldn’t ultimately result in the downfall of the entire human race. But, you know, not all songs have to be about bringing down the government or getting with a girl. The lyrics of “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “I Am The Walrus” were pretty nonsensical and the paradox at the heart of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” is something that doesn’t get discussed enough.

When the music’s good, it doesn’t matter if the lyrics don’t actually mean anything. Luckily, Gala Drop’s “Sun Gun” is alluring enough to get over this hang-up.

The Lisbon-based band will release their new album, II, come 24 November via Golf Channel Recordings. You can check out its lead track below, with the full tracklist as follows:

1. You and I

2. Big City

3. Sun Gun

4. Monad

5. All Things

6. Slow House

7. Let It Go

8. Samba Da Maconha