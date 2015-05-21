Premiere: Gooms – “Dumpster Juice”

Remember postcards? I’m not talking about the crappy overpriced ones assaulting your eyeballs with shitty renderings of tourist attractions or disgustingly cute kittens; I mean the ones people sent their loved ones long, long ago that somehow ended up at an antique store—perhaps a fading print of a ski trip they took in the 70s, or a photograph of a party they threw featuring the kind of fruitcake that never made it past the 50s.



Finding one of those gems feels like being let in on a curious and sentimental secret from the past—which is why we’re really stoked on the latest video from Gooms filmed by Aske Zidore on a ski resort somewhere in Norway. “Dumpster Juice” looks and feels like a vintage postcard come to life, complete with oval-framed zooms on hazy scenes in snowy mountains, and footage of wildlife that seems straight out of nationally-sponsored PSA’s from the about saving the environment. As per usual with Gooms, though, there’s a subtle and delightful psychedelic touch to the whole thing, thanks to surreal visuals: dark eyes stare at you through the screen, mouths are covered in water and smoke, dancers mysteriously move through the snow, and you generally feel as if time goes faster and faster as the song continues. That vibe is pretty much a perfect fit for the song, too: “Dumpster Juice” is an eerie mix of organic sounds, moments of pure rock and fascinating strangeness that recalls the best parts of Animal Collective and a bit of The Books. Sounds promising? We’d say so—but see for yourself above.