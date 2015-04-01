Premiere: Gooms – “Trancers”

So, apparently “Gooms” is slang for magic mushrooms (thanks for that one, urbandictionary.com), which really isn’t all that surprising considering that the sound of the word kind of fits the trippy vibe. Coincidentally, Danish four-piece Gooms lives up to its name by sounding a lot like a kaleidoscope-tinted frolic in the forest. The video for “Trancers” – a track off of last year’s LP, Beyond Life – is a dream-like and disorienting blend of endless roads and industrial landscapes, submerged in a delightful tint of wobbly colors that instantly plunges you into that 70s, psychedelic spirit. You might pick up on the Billy-Joel’s-Uptown-Girl-meets-Blade-Runner lyrics about a girl struggling with the whole “love” part of life, but we don’t blame you if you’re too distracted by the hazy soundscapes and trippy jams. We sure were—but then again, who doesn’t love a good audio indused trip every once in a while?



See Gooms live later this year at Spot Festival, Pop Revo and New Note.





