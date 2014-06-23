PREMIERE: Jax Jones – “Go Deep”

You should be familar with Jax Jones – even if you don’t recognise his name. The South London multi-instrumentalist introduced himself on Duke Dumont’s “I Got You”. His work helped the track become one of 2014’s biggest anthems; it topped the iTunes chart in 13 countries and was a mainstay of that mix CD you found in your rental car when you went to Spain.

He’s warmed up now – and he’s putting out his own debut single. Titled “Go Deep” it features: a bit of cowbell, a chorus that is ideal for drunken lip-syncing, and an instrumental that evokes the feeling of someone rubbing suncream into your back while you sip on a pina colada and let sweat drip down your forehead.

Videos by VICE

“Go Deep” will be released September 7th via Blasé Boys Club, the label and artist collective helmed by Duke Dumont.