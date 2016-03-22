OSO’s “Head in the Clouds” is a Casiotone-Fueled, Melancholic Indie Love Affair with Nostalgia

The formation of his new solo project OSO has been a long and winding path for Minneapolis-based Christopher Williams. It has seen him do everything from hoeing down in obscure, jammy country bands to manning the piano for kitschy bar gigs, with a steady trickle of indie pop songs as the only common thread holding it all together.

The surprisingly heartstring-tugging video of OSO meandering through a barren farmhouse in what looks like a homemade, old school Jules Verne-y diving suit modified for space travel. Beautiful panoramic shots and the inescapable sensation of emptiness provide excellent visual backing for the lonesome Casiotone’d soundscapes and lazy, island-y reverbs of the guitar.

This only adds to the mounting intensity of Williams’ indie singing and songwriting, which, depending where you’re at in your own love life, will either: A) Make you want to floor your crush with a movie kiss that will make Kim and Kanye look like brother and sister. Or B) send you ripping through whatever love poems, framed kissy photos and love-imbued plush toys you may have left over from your latest disaster of a relationship.



Why fight it, tho?

“Head in the Clouds” is one of five songs set to drop on OSO’s upcoming EP, Goodhue.