Premiere: Ultimate Painting – “Riverside”

Band names veer from the obscure to just total bait right now, and whilst the duo of Ultimate Painting might sound like a bro wandering through an art gallery, they actually have a solid back story – taking their name from a famous collaboration that came out of the 60s Colorado commune that housed Jonh Cage, the Fluxos movement and Allan Kaprow.

“Riverside”, which you can watch above, is the latest song to drop from the their debut album, and though it might open all woozy and innocent, it quickly darkens with the introduction of an ominous, meandering organ. Kinda like when you try to recall happy memories from your childhood, but all you can muster is a foggy haze of emotional pain.

Videos by VICE

The video’s director, Elizabeth Skadde, says: “I was inspired by the theme of autonomy within the song to create this piece featuring a small child testing his independence on a day out with his single father. Shot on discontinued super 8 film, the pair wake up and have a run around a cemetery before dad carries our protagonist back home. We see the son riding a park train all by himself in the organ break, foreshadowing his future autonomous self.”

Catch Ultimate Painting on the following UK dates:

27 January – The Fleece, Bristol (w/White Fence)

28 January – Kraak Gallery, Manchester (w/White Fence)

29 January – The 100 Club, London (w/White Fence)

30 January – Sticky Mike’s, Brighton (w/White Fence)

4-6 September – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset