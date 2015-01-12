Premiere: VOLA – “Gutter Moon”

The Copenhagen-based quartet VOLA sounds a lot like Mew would have, had they grown up listening to black metal. Their style is heavy and melodic, bordering on feverish. “Gutter Moon” is the first single off their upcoming debut-album Inmazes, headed for a digital release February 2. The video is one glorious piece of finger-drawn mayhem centered around the classic narrative of a tortoise blown to bits by a meteorite. Yeah. If that doesn’t help you build up an appetite for their debut album, we’re guessing nothing will.

All in all, this is definitely a band to keep an eye on.