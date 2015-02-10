We Asked Two German Prostitutes About Germany’s New Prostitution Act

This article appeared originally on VICE Germany

Last Wednesday, Germany’s right-wing coalition government managed to pass a few updates through the door of the German Prostitution Act. One new addition to the law is the requirement for men to wear condoms when visiting prostitutes. Which I guess you could argue is a good thing – the only problem being that this kind of measure “is just as enforceable as a ban on peeing in a swimming pool,” as the Left Party put it.

A welcome part of this law on the other hand, is that a regulatory license will now be required for opening new brothels and that operators will have to undergo a reliability check. After all, you also have to go through these procedures when opening a snack bar or a pet shop.

But who are we to judge? The way I see it, the only people who should have a say in this is those directly affected by the new law. I got in touch with a couple of prostitutes – one male and one female – and asked them a few questions.







Melanie, 26, works Berlin’s Oranienburger Straße. (Actually that’s not her name, her “friends” that “watch out” for her wouldn’t like it if they knew she was chatting with someone from the press. But it was a cold night and customers were sparse so a short, paid break and a warm drink were welcome.)

VICE: There’s a new law that requires male customers to wear condoms. Would you press charges if a customer refused to do that?

Melanie: No, that’s bullshit. We don’t just live off of tourists, we primarily make our living from regular customers. If you see that it’s a nice, family man, who always comes back, is somehow a little infatuated and probably doesn’t have any other affairs or girls, then you continue to do it without a condom. You also get a bonus when not asking to wear a condom usually.

You probably protect yourself from getting pregnant, but what about STIs?

Of course, I take the pill. And I always try to arrange the sex so that he doesn’t come in me. I’ve never had an STI. I think that has to do with a lot of luck but also insight. If someone’s really disgusting, then I don’t do it with them. But we’re not the cheapest. Most of our customers are pretty well-groomed. I don’t even want to know what goes on in Eastern European circles. But Eastern European girls don’t work around here. We’re all German here.

Are there customers that demand unprotected sex?

A lot of people come to us with “porno ideas” and coming inside a woman isn’t even high on their list. But yeah, they all basically want to fuck without a condom. Some people think it’s demeaning to us if they come on our faces or anywhere else. I don’t care. Money doesn’t smell; semen washes off. It’s that simple. I think there’s a kind of affirmation of masculinity when they see themselves shooting cum. I usually offer them my tits to cum on, or to wank on my ass.

Can you explain why they think that’s so sexy?

Our main thing is to do everything that the good wife at home doesn’t want to do, and coming all over a woman is really high on that list of fantasies. I don’t know – I’m a sex worker, not a psychologist.

Do you still try to protect yourself regardless?

A lot of men want to cum on my face. I try to find that out before, so I’m ready and then I can close my eyes in time – I think HIV can be transmitted that way too. I also have a pair of big, horn-rimmed porno glasses that I do secretary fantasies with and then my mucus membranes are protected.







Strichnin is the name of a man who worked as a gigolo for years, pleasing hundreds of men and women for money. He’s always used condoms because of “common sense”.

VICE: What do you think about the new law, saying that men are now legally required to use condoms?

Strichnin: I think it’s great for their wives. That’s why condoms are necessary. But of course, each sex worker has to decide that for themselves.

The part of the law requiring young prostitutes to get medical check-ups more often is also good, but that should be a given. If you’re a responsible adult, you go to the doctor regularly.



And the customers should also get checked if they want to fuck without a condom. Even if they don’t feel responsible for themselves, they should do it for their wives’ sake. Nobody should be actively and consciously spreading anything.

Over your career as a sex worker, have you ever had sex without a rubber because someone wouldn’t have it any other way?

No, never! Everyone likes to be dirty sometimes but the main things is getting out of the party clean. I always used condoms with both men and women. I’ve never penetrated someone without one, or came inside someone. And nobody was ever allowed to fuck me without a condom. Health comes first.

Does a law requiring condom use even make sense, if it can’t really be enforced?

I actually think it’s really good, because people tend to lose their minds in the heat of the moment. So a law may be a good reminder. But on the other hand doing forbidden things is fun – who doesn’t like to break the law?

Do you think the law will be enforced in all branches of prostitution?

No, that’s bullshit. The really young Eastern Europeans for example have no idea what they’re doing. All it comes down to is the 5 Euro bill [£3.7] they get at the end.