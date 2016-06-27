Namaste, Rae Sremmurd Continue to Be Perfect at Music with “#DoYoga”

A good friend of mine recently told me that the best thing about Rae Sremmurd is that they never seem to make the same song twice. Someone on Twitter literally just said that Rae Sremmurd have never made a bad song. Both of these statements are true! If you need evidence, mash that fuckin’ play button below to hear “#DoYoga,” the latest taste the brothers Sremm have given us from the forthcoming Sremmlife 2.

You might notice that the song wasn’t featured on the initial tracklisting released earlier this year, which is kind of sus—maybe they’re changing it up? Time will tell! For now, though, luxuriate in this deep-as-all-hell beat from Mike WiLL Made-It, a strange zither-like scythe that swings just out of reach—it kind of sounds like Angelo Badalamenti’s soundtrack to David Lynch’s touching old-guy-on-a-lawnmower film The Straight Story, or that scene in Wayne’s World where Garth whistles the theme from Star Trek. Make sense? Don’t look at me, dog—I do yoga and get high at night. Sremmlife 2 drops August 12—we hope.

Videos by VICE

Follow Larry Fitzmaurice on Twitter.