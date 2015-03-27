Stream Akala’s New Album ‘Knowledge is Power Vol 2’

Being a brutally conscious writer and historian, BAFTA and MOBO award winning artist Akala brings more to the UK rap game than most. As a result, his music often makes you feel like you should know more, or at least care more, about pretty much everything that’s going on around you.

Knowledge is Power Vol 2 is his fifth studio album, and while the North London rapper sounds decidedly wiser, he doesn’t sound like he’s losing any of the fire in his chest, coming out with bars that pack more punch than a drunk Mike Tyson at a pinata party.

This is all the boom-bap you need for a weekend, and you should cop it now. Stream above.

Knowledge is Power Vol 2 is out on March 30th, and you can pre-order it here.