Listen to Surfer Blood’s “Dorian”





At the top of this week Surfer Blood circulated a new song “The Grand Inquisitor,” alongside news that they’ll release third album, 1000 Palms, via Joyful Noisey on 5.12 in the US and Fierce Panda on 5/11 in UK/Europe. Well it seems they’re feeling rather generous post-V Day because below is the premiere of their second cut from the record. Below is “Dorian,” a song singer John Paul Pitts says “embraces the anything goes spirit this record represents.”

It’s classic why-we-liked-them-in-the-first-place Surfer Blood—all swoony, plush harmonies, rudimentary drums, and skippy guitars. But there’s a newly minted sophistication in its simplicity too. No standing behind fuzzy effects here; this is clean and deftly delivered.

“This song has everything from classic 80s synth patches to fucked-up vocoder sound collages, embracing a series of left-turns that make it one of the most unique songs in our catalogue,” Pitts continues. “It makes use of almost every sonic element we had available.”

For 1000 Palms the guys did the back to basics, we were burned by the major label experience thing: they returned to Florida to self-record and produce the entirety of the album. It seems the change of pace (and space) suits them.