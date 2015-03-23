The Hangover News

Election Scandals

A TORY ELECTION CANDIDATE WAS SUSPENDED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING WITH THE EDL TO WIN VOTES

Afzal Amin is likely to be removed from the party “within days”

(via the BBC)

The Conservative election candidate for Dudley North, Afzal Amin, looks set to be imminently booted out of the party after allegedly hatching a plot with the far-right English Defence League (EDL) to win votes by stirring up racial tensions.

In footage filmed by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson and released by the Mail on Sunday, Amin is seen apparently trying to persuade the EDL to organise an anti-mosque protest, then call it off. The idea being that he would then try to take credit for diffusing the situation.

In return, he is seen promising to help bring the EDL’s views to the mainstream and be an “unshakeable ally” for them in parliament.

Amin was suspended by the Conservative Party on Saturday evening, and this morning a senior Tory source has said Amin will be gone within 48 hours after a party hearing.

Violence in London

A GROUP OF DRUNKS ATTACKED A SYNAGOGUE IN STAMFORD HILL

Six people were arrested for what police are describing as an “anti-Semitic attack” on Saturday night

(via the Daily Mirror)

A group of 20 drunk people attacked a synagogue in Stamford Hill, North London on Saturday night, assaulting worshipers, vandalising property and yelling threats.

One witness inside the Synagogue said the attackers were shouting “We will kill you” and then tore apart prayer books.

Police arrived at 1.30AM and arrested six for their involvement in the violent stand-off, which started when a group of drunk people walking from a nearby house party became embroiled in an altercation with two non-religious Jewish men in the street. The two men sought shelter in the building and the revellers gave chase.

The police say that as one of the attackers made anti-Semitic remarks, they are treating the incident as a racial one. They do not believe it was pre-meditated.

The Enemy Within

ISIS CALLED ON THEIR SUPPORTERS IN THE US TO KILL 100 MILITARY PERSONNEL

They posted what they say are the names and addresses of dozens of American servicemen and women online

Some ISIS fighters chill out in a pool in Syria

(via Reuters)

ISIS called on their “brothers residing in America” to start waging a domestic war on the US army, further encouraging attacks by posting what they say are the names and addresses of 100 US military personnel on the internet.

ISIS said they had obtained the information by hacking US servers and databases but US officials said most of the data was already in the public domain.

A US defence official told the press on Saturday: “I can’t confirm the validity of the information, but we are looking into it.”



NINE BRITISH MEDICS TRAVELLED TO SYRIA TO WORK IN ISLAMIC STATE-CONTROLLED HOSPITALS

Their families travelled to the Turkish-Syrian border pleading for their return

Clockwise from left: Hisham Mohammed Fadlallah, Tasneem Suleyman Huseyin, Ismail Hamadoun, Nada Sami Kader, Mohamed Osama Badri Mohammed, Rowan Kamal Zine El Abidine, Tamer Ahmed Ebu Sebah and Lena Maumoon Abdulqadir. All are believed to be working in ISIS-controlled hospitals in Syria

(via the Observer)

Nine British medical students have travelled to Syria and are working in hospitals in areas controlled by Islamic State, the Observer reported on Sunday.

Turkish opposition politician Mehmet Ali Ediboglu said: “We all assume that they are in Tel Abyad now, which is under ISIS control. The conflict out there is fierce, so medical help must be needed.”

Their families travelled to Turkey this weekend to try to convince them to come home. “They have been cheated, brainwashed. That is what I, and their relatives, think,” Eli Ediboglu said.

The Home Office said that the medics would not necessarily face prosecution under anti-terror laws if they returned to the UK but they would have to prove that they had not been fighting.

Civil Wars

YEMEN’S THIRD LARGEST CITY WAS CAPTURED BY SHIA REBELS

The country’s president appealed to the United Nations for “urgent intervention”

Yemini President Hadi meets US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel in the Pentagon in July 2013 (Photo via Wiki Commons)

(via Reuters)

Shia Houthi rebels captured Yemen’s third largest city, Thaiz, and its airport this weekend, further challenging the authority of the country’s embattled government led by president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The US said it had evacuated its remaining military personnel from Yemen because of the worsening security situation.

Conflict has been spreading across Yemen for the last year since Houthi rebels captured the capital Sanaa, removing the Hadi government from control of the state.

The Iran-backed Shia rebels from the north have since clashed with Saudi Arabian-backed Sunni groups and Al Qaeda in the south, leading experts to fear the two regional powers may be drawn into the conflict.