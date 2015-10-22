Warpaint’s jennylee Dances and Howls in Her Solo Debut Video “Never”

Warpaint’s Jenny Lee Lindberg sent fans into a frenzy last month with a teaser trailer announcing her solo debut album right on! under the moniker jennylee, due out December 11 on Rough Trade. Today the LA bassist followed up with “Never,” the first single and video from the record that sounds like a heaving, dissonant love letter to Joy Division and Siouxsie. Its equally post-punk video, directed by Lindberg and collaborator Mia Kirby, features performance scenes of the band cut with shots of Lindberg dancing in front of a mirror.

She and her band will hit the road for a string of shows ahead of right on!‘s release, culminating in a hometown record release gig at The Echo on December 16. A full US tour is in the works for early 2016. Check out the video and show dates below.

JENNYLEE ON TOUR:

November 4 – New York, NY / Baby’s All Right

December 7 – Glasgow / Stereo

December 8 – Manchester / Band on the Wall

December 10 – London / Corsica Studios

December 12 – Paris / Point Ephemere

December 16 – Los Angeles, CA / The Echo

