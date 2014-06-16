PREMIERE: Eels – “Let Down Hurricane”

Two words dominate 90% of all music related conversation: under-rated and over-rated.

The criteria with which one uses the two words is different each time. For example – a band can be over-rated because they’ve sold lots of albums (Coldplay), keyboard-critics in Brooklyn like them (Perfect Pussy), or because they’ve defined themselves as great (anything by Bono). But an artist can still sell a lot of records and be under-rated (the Dandy Warhols) or they can be under-rated because only keyboard-critics in Brooklyn like them (Perfect Pussy). It all depends on the band and the person that’s doing the talking – which, this time, is The Eels and Me.

The Eels are terminally under-rated. Led by Mark Everett and his inter-changing band, they’ve released 11 official records of brilliance that’ve escaped most music fans ears. E has put out a bunch of other material, an autobiography, and all sorts of memorabilia – if you’ve watched any of the Shrek films you will recognise his voice. They’re brilliant and they’re under-rated because not enough people know they’re brilliant. Thankfully you’ve got another chance for real to recognise real – he’s released his latest record The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett and is set to play The Royal Albert Hall on June 30. In advance we’ve got the premiere of his new video “Lockdown Hurricane” – it’s a bit of a tear-jerking tune but the video also features sex so, you know, swings and roundabouts.