This Must be the Place for L.A. Synth-Wizards De Lux

Seriously though, is David Byrne hiding behind these two L.A. DJ’s like the Wizard of Oz, because “Someday Now” by De Lux is new wave trip and half. This track is bringing back twinkling 80s avant-pop in a big way. Their sophmore album Generation was born after discovering a vintage synth-guitar at a Seattle pawn shop that unlocked a tresure trove of idiosyncratic beats and swirls. Check out the dizzying video for “Someday Now” and buy the album here when it comes out on June 23rd via Innovative Leisure.