007 First Light Gets a Delay, But Only On One Console

007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond game from IO Interactive, just had a surprising announcement regarding the upcoming release date.

007 First Light Delayed on Switch 2

Screenshot: IO Interactive

IO Interactive’s take on the James Bond universe is one of the most anticipated games of 2026. The Hitman developer seems like a perfect fit for the franchise and early trailers and gameplay footage have looked promising so far.

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The game’s release date is now just around the corner and IO Interactive took to social media with a surprising update. According to today’s announcement, 007 First Light is still planning to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on May 27, 2026 as originally planned, but the Switch 2 version will not be arriving until later this summer.

“007 First Light comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer. We’re excited to see players discovering James Bond’s reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms.”

At this time, IO Interactive did not share any specific details about the change in plans or why the Switch 2 version is going to take a few extra months. It’s also worth noting that the announcement does not call the Switch 2 launch a delay.

Either way, demand for the new James Bond game seems to be high and it will be very interesting to see what sort of reactions it gets from the fanbase when it arrives on most platforms at the end of next month. One small upside for the Switch 2 player base is that those consumers will have the chance to see lots of early reviews and reactions from critics and players on the other platforms before they have a chance to make their own purchase of the game at launch.

For those unfamiliar with the 007 First Light pitch, the game is not an adaptation of any particular Bond film. Instead, this is a reimagined origin story for James Bond. Players will take control of Bond as he begins his career and works his way through the ranks to “Earn the number” 007.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more 007 First Light updates, news, and guides.

007 First Light launches May 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Switch 2 release will follow later this summer.