1 in 3 People Think Monogamy Is Unrealistic

Monogamy was once the norm—one that was rarely questioned or pushed back on. However, it seems that’s changing today.

According to the Modern Marriage Report by Rayden Solicitors, nearly 1 in 3 (31%) Brits believe that the concept of monogamy is no longer “realistic.” Apparently, modern relationships—as we once knew them—are doomed.

The report, which analyzed modern views on marriage and traditions within relationships, explored how these perceptions have shifted over time.

While many daters once had the shared goal of finding their “forever” person—you know, the person they wanted to marry and build a life with—this isn’t as common of a goal anymore. Sure, some people still desire long-term commitment with one individual. However, others say it’s unrealistic to believe in settling down with and committing to a single person for life.

The Modern Marriage Report shed light on how these traditions are shifting.

Is marriage still the goal?

With 31% of people saying they don’t believe monogamy is a realistic goal today, it seems that the goal of marriage isn’t as prevalent as it once was among daters. In fact, 42% deem monogamy as an outdated concept.

This goes for both men and women, according to the data. However, slightly more women (32%) than men (30%) are likely to express doubt. Still, that’s a decent chunk of both men and women who doubt the idea of monogamous relationships.

This begs the question: Are we moving toward a time where marriage is no longer the norm?

Personally, I’ve witnessed tons of different types of people in the dating world. However, a majority of them did seem interested in the idea of monogamous relationships and marriage. That being said, if you scroll for even a minute on the dating apps, you’ll likely come across multiple people with the relationship type listed as “non-monogamous.” And when it comes to dating intentions, many choose options like “Short-term relationship” or “Casual” relationships.

Of course, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to dating—as long as you’re upfront with your partners. However, this type of dating certainly seems to contrast with the more traditional, monogamous style many of us are used to witnessing/experiencing.

More people are pursuing ‘Marriage Sabbaticals’

As interest in marriage and monogamy decreases in society, interest in “marriage sabbaticals” is increasing. In fact, nearly 1 in 4 people said they’d consider a “marriage sabbatical” to prioritize personal space and exploration. This basically describes a mutually-agreed-upon break from the relationship meant for individual growth.

“What’s becoming clear is that many couples are redefining what closeness and commitment look like,” said Che Meakins, Partner and Mediator at Rayden Solicitors. “Rather than signalling distance or decline, these choices often reflect a growing awareness that personal space, autonomy, and emotional self-care can strengthen a relationship rather than threaten it.”

Those between the ages of 25–34 years are especially favoring this arrangement. In fact, 47% say they would be open to the idea.

“As societal norms continue to evolve and change, more people are embracing the idea that love doesn’t have to mean constant togetherness, and that sometimes, a little bit of space can help stay connected,” Meakins said.