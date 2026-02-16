10 Songs Most Likely to Get You Pulled Over for Speeding, According to Science

You know that moment when you’re driving like a responsible adult with a license and a car payment, then a song comes on, and you can feel a rush of energy that pushes your right foot a little closer to the floor. One second, you’re minding your business. Next second, you’re gripping the wheel like you’re about to qualify for a street race.

There’s actual science behind that “wait, why am I going 12 over” feeling. Research suggests that music above 120 BPM can encourage drivers to speed and make sudden lane changes, and one study finds that music is a factor in about 25% of traffic accidents.

HelloMillions took Spotify’s 100 most-streamed songs and scored them using BPM, energy, danceability, volume, spoken content, and lyrics to see which ones are most likely to pull your brain away from the road.

1. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

You hear that opening and you already know what’s coming. It builds, it tightens, and when “His palms are sweaty” hits, you’re all in, no hesitation, full lyrics. At 171 BPM, it’s not exactly a calming influence.

2. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

This song has “power stance” energy, which is great in a gym and questionable in traffic. It makes your body want to move, and your car is unfortunately included in that plan.

3. “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore (feat. Ray Dalton)

It’s all lift, no brakes. The buildup pulls you in, then the chorus makes you drive like you’re late for something.

4. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

It’s clean, punchy, and impossible to sit still through if you have even a single working nerve. You think you’re chill-cruising, then you realize you’ve been too busy dancing to see the speedometer.

5. “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Bright pop at 122 BPM with a hook that practically begs for reckless optimism. It’s the musical version of “I’m sure this will work out,” which isn’t the best driving strategy.

6. “Seven” by Jung Kook (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)

It has that clean, sugary bounce that makes your mind go into sing-along mode. If you’re mouthing every line, you’re giving it more attention than your mirrors.

7. “goosebumps” by Travis Scott

It’s easy to get into a hypnotic trance with this one. It’s heavy. It’s intense. And it builds. The perfect combo to space out and feel like you’re driving in a movie.

8. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

This song runs on a bit of nervous energy that keeps you slightly on edge. Plus? It’s catchy as hell. One minute you’re driving normally, and the next, you’re swinging over two lanes because you almost missed your exit.

9. “Without Me” by Eminem

Fast, funny, cocky, and way too good at making you feel invincible for four minutes. The song’s swagger can turn into aggressive merges if you’re not paying attention.

10. “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

At 168 BPM, it’s basically a repetition engine that locks your brain onto the beat. Great for powering through a workout, not great for remembering you’re in a two-ton vehicle.

Your brain loves a beat, and your foot is impressionable. If you’re dancing, rocking, or zoning out to a song, try to remember to make sure you’re not breaking any laws along the way.