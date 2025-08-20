It’s 4:20 Everywhere With These Mix-In Cannabis Shots

When you’re off the clock, you want to take advantage of it. But that doesn’t mean you want to get drunk. The new happy medium between wasted and stone-cold sober is getting a little high, and with the 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots, you can get high anywhere. No more feeling left out at the club or the bar with these.

Small But Mighty

These little cannabis shots give you the classic 1:1 hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and CBD ratio, with 5mg of each in every tiny packet. The brand refers to this as a microdose, and I personally agree, but for newbies or infrequent users, it’s probably a moderate dose. And you get those cannabinoids in just 3ml of liquid, which is about 0.1 ounces. That’s less than half of what some other packets contain, making it one of the most discreet and subtle THC mixers.

Fast Pass to Fun

According to 1906, these shots should kick in after 20 minutes, but I felt the effects even sooner. Within five or so minutes, I felt a little tingly and spacey. The problem with ditching alcohol at the bar and opting for cannabis mix-ins instead is often that your friends are going to be feeling their cocktails long before you feel high. The Off Duty shots seem to solve that problem, delivering a super fast high that’s fun and soothing. I did have them on an empty stomach, which may speed up the onset.

I said spacey, but not in a dissociated or negative way. It’s more like an overarching mellowness that comes with some euphoria. The shot delivers a body and head high without making you sleepy, so it’s perfect for taking to the bar or a party. You can stay social and upbeat while enjoying that inner calmness and contentment. It truly delivers a “buzz” that can mimic the feeling of that first alcoholic drink. Of course, after having a few, the sensation dives clearly toward a cannabis high, but stays energetic and tingly.

The Hemp Whisperer

These promise to be unflavored, which is a game-changer for stoners who want to make any beverage a high-times drink. The brand has done a decent job, and it tastes fine when mixed into sodas, juices, mocktails, and more. However, I can still detect it a little, especially when I mix it into plain water, so I don’t think it can be called 100% unflavored. This might be due to the 1.1mg terpene blend in the drink. Those terpenes bring a hint of hempiness, giving most drinks a whisper of cannabis.

If you enjoy hempy drinks, this won’t phase you one bit. And even if you don’t, it’s a very lowkey hemp taste that can easily be masked by a strong drink, like a cup of coffee or a smoothie. It’s when you mix it into simpler drinks, like a glass of water or a can of seltzer, that you might notice it.

THC mix-ins are new to me, mostly because they’re new in general. I’ve been surprised to find out that many of the unflavored options are a milky white color, which can turn clear drinks slightly hazy. It’s important to note because it can make it obvious you slipped a little something-something into your water if you have judgey eyes on you. Again, in heavier, colored drinks, it’s completely unnoticeable, making it ideal for dark sodas or juice.

Snap, Crack, Buzz

Lots of brands advertise their cannabis mix-ins as the perfect on-the-go and discreet way to get high when out and about, but Off Duty might deliver the most on those promises. The tiny packets are half the size of some other options, so they can easily fit into any wallet. You can also slip them into your pocket, but be careful. If you bend them the wrong way, they’ll open. That’s not ideal.

The “snap” style makes them even better for using at a bar. You don’t have to fumble with tearing open a plastic packet. You could even snap these open with one hand if you’re a smooth operator. Just break it right over your drink, and it’ll drain out in a heartbeat. It’s also fun to do!

The 1906 aesthetic is just as clean as the package design. Overall, it’s an elegant, minimalist look that still feels fresh and modern. No fuss or muss, but stylish. The packets I received have a groovier look, with an ombre, wavy text, but the website shows something different. I can’t promise what you’ll receive if you order them.

Cheap Tingles

The cannabis shots come in packs of 10, which cost $45 for a one-time purchase, or $40.50 if you subscribe and save. So that makes each 5mg THC packet between $4 and $4.50, which is a solid deal. Most 5mg THC drinks cost on average $6. These give you the same buzz for less. Plus, you can take them anywhere. You have to provide the rest of the bevvie, but that’s the easy part.

A New Kind of Night Cap

It’s tiny, it’s practically tasteless, and it’s tingly. The 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shot is your new best friend for the bar nights when you need to be a human the next morning. Have your fun without the painful hangover. Unfortunately, these are a limited edition product, so order them before they’re gone (maybe if we all order enough, they’ll make them a 1906 staple).

Stirring Up Alternatives

Much like the Off Duty shots, the cbdMD THC Drink Mixer is easy to take anywhere, thanks to the tiny tube packaging. They also have an unflavored option that works in every kind of drink.

If you want a more flavorful experience, Cann makes Roadies in all their signature flavors, so you can mix your own Cann beverages at home.

For a punch of cherry deliciousness, try Mood’s Wild Cherry Nano THC Syrup, which also offers a fast high.