1998 PS1 Classic Is Getting a Full Remake on PC This Year

This PlayStation-era action adventure game is returning in 2026, but there’s a major twist to this PC remake.

Hard Edge: War Zone Is Coming to PC in 2026

The latest in a recent trend of retro game revivals involves the classic 1998 PlayStation action adventure title Hard Edge. Sunsoft is reviving the title, but with a brand-new twist inspired by more recent indie hits.

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Hard Edge: War Zone is going to be a four-versus-four real-time tactical card battler. The game is aiming for a 2026 launch with support for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options.

“Set in the hard-boiled cyberpunk world of the original HARD EDGE, this is an all-new tactical experience that blends the tension of a shootout with the strategic depth of a card game. Form a four-man squad and utilize your hand to annihilate the enemy team. Your tactics and teamwork will be put to the test in a war zone where turn-based deliberation meets real-time action.”

In Hard Edge: War Zone, combat progresses in turns. At the start of each turn, players draw cards and choose their next move. The defining feature is that “all players on the same team act simultaneously.”

Players must sync their timing with allies to suppress enemies with a barrage of fire, or have one player act as a decoy while the rest launch a surprise flank. Coordinated execution is the key to victory.

As expected, deckbuilding is vital to success in War Zone. Before the match, construct a unique deck tailored to your character’s personality and your personal playstyle. Furthermore, as characters level up during the match, you can add new cards to your deck or enhance existing ones. Victory requires both careful preparation and the ability to adapt your deck to the ever-changing battlefield.

The game will include two tactical game modes for players to explore:

Capture the Flag: Compete for “Disks” containing vital data. The team with the most Disks when time runs out wins. Efficiency, route planning, and role distribution are more important than simple elimination.

Compete for “Disks” containing vital data. The team with the most Disks when time runs out wins. Efficiency, route planning, and role distribution are more important than simple elimination. Team Deathmatch: A pure, high-octane battle for dominance. The team with the most kills wins. Your combat skills, coordination, and card timing will decide your fate.

Gamers who want to check the title out a bit early can find a demo as part of Steam Next Fest: June 2026 Edition from June 15 to 22.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

Hard Edge: War Zone releases in 2026 for PC via Steam.