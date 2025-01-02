2025 Is Going To Be the Year I Clear Out Some of My Backlog – I Say as I Purchase 3 New Steam Games

I told myself last year that I would finally break through some of my backlog. Between becoming obsessed with Final Fantasy XIV and many other games, that promise was not kept. My New Year’s Resolution this year, however? We’ll finally clear through some of those games that have been sitting on my shelf before I buy anything else. But wait, The Coin Game is finally on sale on Steam… Oh damn it, I already failed.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I Need To Stop Being Terminally Online So I Can Play Through Some of My Other Backlog Games

Although I’ve already purchased 3 new games since the start of the New Year, I’m going to try and make sure I actually have some time to push through my backlog. While 2024 had plenty of bangers, the majority of my time was spent collecting plenty of older titles. Games like Metroid Prime and Shadow the Hedgehog adorn my shelf, just waiting to be played. But much like everyone else, the constant allure of purchasing far too many games on Steam to never play them draws me in ever closer.

That’s why I’m putting a promise down in writing this year. I’m going to finally start working through some of these older games. And likely writing articles about them as I finally get a chance to dive into them. The first on that list? Shadow the Hedgehog, as mentioned before. I need to finally dive into this one, and I know I’m suitably excited to experience the cringe-fest that I know is waiting for me there. But even on newer consoles, I have many games that I’ve finally purchased but still haven’t booted up.

We spend a lot of time discussing video games, and even dreaming about games we’d love to see from classic consoles be brought to new life. But the funniest part is, I have the means to play half of these games already. I just need to finally do it. That’s why I’m hoping that you can hold me accountable. By putting this article out into the world, I’m holding myself to this promise. I’m going to finally start playing through some of these other games I have before I buy new ones, or at least, only buying games that I know I’ll play through in a reasonable amount of time.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

My Renewed Interest in Multiplayer Gaming Could Be a Problem, However

So, remember how just a few sentences ago, I said I wanted to play more of the games I’ve already bHere’s? Heres the problem; my friends and I have been obsessed with a few specific games lately. My already diminishing amount of gaming time is being sapped up even further because of these games. Lockdown Protocol has a chokehold on us right now, and before that, it was Escape from Tarkov.

I didn’t have many chances to partake in games with friends when I was younger. So saying that I don’t want to play gives me some sort of complex that makes me feel like my friends are going to exclude me from future gaming sessions if I don’t jump in right now. I know that isn’t actually the case, but something in my brain goes brrrrr and makes it nearly impossible for me to pass up the opportunity. Is that technically another excuse for me to ignore the mountain of a backlog that I currently have?

So, I guess 2025 is going to be the year of learning to say “I can’t right now”, as well as going through a backlog. I guess that’s where this rambling mess is leading me. 2025 is going to be a brand new start for plenty of different things. Finally clearing out some of those classic games I’ve been needing to. Spending a little more time on myself, both in the gaming world and outside of it. And finding the proper balance between friends and myself.

That, and I just really need an excuse to finally play Shadow the Hedgehog. I know I’m going to love it, but maybe my brain is telling me “NO” for a reason.