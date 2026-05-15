3 Classic TV Shows That Got Extremely Weird Porn Parodies (That You Should Never Watch)

Should you ever be in the unique position of producing a porn parody of a famous sitcom, there’s a long list of titles to choose from. The Dick Van Dyke Show, for one, is practically screaming out for an adult-themed adaptation of its own. Even some of the ones that have already gotten the XXX treatment kind of make sense—on paper, anyway.

Like, you can at least understand why somebody would be interested in seeing an X-rated take on I Dream of Jeannie or 2 Broke Girls, right? But this is the porn industry we’re talking about, and of course, that means that shows no one has ever had erotic fantasies about have also been sexualized at this point. That, unfortunately, includes…

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1. SEINFELD

2009’s Seinfeld: A XXX Parody is loosely based on the popular “Soup Nazi” episode of Seinfeld. However, in this version, Gerry and Elaina, as the lead characters are now known, try to purchase movies from a man referred to as the “Porn Nazi.” Meanwhile, Crammer is having trouble masturbating to the porn movies he owns and decides to make one of his own—using Gerry’s apartment. Crammer then asks Noman to deliver the tape to George, but it ends up in the Porn Nazi’s hands instead.

2. THE BRADY BUNCH

Wondering how a show about a mother and father with six kids could possibly be transformed into a porno? Well, you see, the “bunch” featured in Not the Bradys XXX all set out on their own to get odd jobs so they can help save their house from foreclosure. From there, every member of the family gets a sex scene, including Marcia, who unintentionally signs up to star in a porn movie. Apparently, this did so well that it led to several sequels, including a crossover with The Partridge Family.

3. THE HONEYMOONERS

In 2011’s The Honeymoaners: A XXX Parody (a takeoff on Jackie Gleason’s classic 1950s sitcom The Honeymooners), Ralph gets an opportunity to appear on a TV quiz program appropriately titled The $69,000 Question. When the category for the questions he’ll be asked is revealed to be sex, Ralph naturally turns to his loyal best friend, Ed, to teach him everything he knows about the subject.

Together, the pair study some of the women in the neighborhood as they engage in various sex acts in order to bring Ralph up to speed on things. And, predictably, their wives get in on the action as well.