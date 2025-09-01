3 Indie Games You Should Definitely Have on Your Radar

Back to my beloved indie games. Oh, how I’ve missed randomly dropping off four to six of these a week on your heads. But today I have three in the tuck.

And it goes without saying that I’m excited to play them, but these three in particular have me very hyped to get into them (if one ever comes), so let’s get it.

Videos by VICE

Play video

3. In THE VALLEY OF GODS

In the Valley of Gods has no discernible release date because it’s been on hold since its reveal. But I just wanted to bring it up again. Because what Campo Santo did with Firewatch was so special in my opinion, that they can have my money whenever they want.

“In the Valley of Gods is a sprawling narrative experience in remote, 1920s Egypt. You are Rashida, a disgraced former explorer and filmmaker given one last shot at the adventurous life you desperately miss. Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery—but it can’t be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again.”

If you never played Firewatch, please do so to get an idea of their storytelling techniques. And then you’ll understand why I have to have this game the moment it’s released. Again, the game is still on hold, not cancelled, by all accounts.

So, I’ll continue to hold out hope for its release. Kind of like how fantasy owners still hold out hope for Kyle Pitts (It’s me, I’m a fantasy owner).

2. Scaravan 66

Play video

A car combat roguelike? Yes, please and right now. I’ve flooded this site with many indie games, but I’m pretty sure roguelikes have gotten some pretty crazy runs. And that’s because they lend themselves so well to repeated gameplay. And I love the Steam description.

“Take the wheel as Lucky, an arrogant greaser, as she battles the Devil and her legion of darkness. Sentenced to an eternity of reaping souls with no final exit in sight, she’ll take down every Devil-sent demon and undead summoned to torment her, and leave them hitchhiking for eternity. Leather jackets, pompadours, grease, and gasoline. A world gushing with style as thick as oil and carnage at 100mph.”

Scaravan 66 has no release date yet, but will be starting off in Early Access. As my boy Jerz likes to say: “GIVE IT TO ME!”

1. bLACK jACKET

Play video

I just came across this game, and while I’ve done an outstanding job of getting off the Balatro train and staying off, Black Jacket looks to be the game that grabs me by the neck. I still haven’t recovered from my Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers runs.

Play Black Jack against the restless souls wandering the hellish afterlife. You play for their coin, and you’ll need lots of them to bribe the ferryman and escape. But watch your bet because this isn’t your regular game of Black Jack:

Stack your deck with powerful cards

Control the table, bend the rules, and beat the odds

Unlock near-infinite possibilities of card combinations and strategies with each run

Collect Artifacts, Card Suits, and Curses to get an edge over your opponents

Get to know your opponents, their stories, and yourself to break the cycle

Black Jacket has no release date yet, as it was just announced. But I’ll be on this as soon as it does.