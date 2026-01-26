3 Modern-Day Artists to Listen to if G-Funk Is Your Favorite Flavor of Hip-Hop

West Coast hip-hop has seen a lot of stylistic shifts over the years. G-Funk really solidified California in the 90s as equally formidable to the seemingly bulletproof mecca in New York. Then, in the 2000s, the 90s legends quietly became elder statesmen, and the regional distinction lost some of its flavor.

By the late 2000s into the early 2010s, it ballooned once again. Kids in colorful skinny jeans danced to The Jerk and The Dougie. Skaters and edgy types like those in Odd Future weren’t that dissociated from the streets and party jams from YG and Problem.

Videos by VICE

These are still the primary signifiers that permeate West Coast rap today. Your street raps in Southern California will more than likely resemble variants of AZ Chike, 03 Greedo, Shoreline Mafia, and the late Drakeo the Ruler. But some artists are still inclined to keep G-Funk stylings from dying out completely. Consequently, Noisey has selected three different artists who still want keep the West Coast sub-genre kicking.

Three Artists That Still Keep The Spirit of G-Funk Alive

Play video

Jay Worthy

There’s a reason he calls his records ‘P-Funk’ after all. The Vancouver-born, Los Angeles-bred rapper essentially worships 70s funk and 80s R&B, with all of its neon-coated synthesizers and addictive bounces. His sole goal is to revive the energy that artists like George Clinton and DJ Quik led back in their respective days. Even after a decade, Jay Worthy makes a point of including these kinds of artists on his own records to hammer home the homage.

Play video

G-Perico

G-Perico is one of those rare West Coast artists who can seamlessly move between styles. However, once upon a time, he used to sport a Jheri curl. Sometimes, the music still matches that energy, too. Take “Welcome to the Land” and its distinctive bounce that you could only summon if you’ve been to the Slauson Swap Meet or watched old classics soar with hydraulics.

Play video

DāM FunK

DāM FunK is arguably the leader in keeping L.A. G-Funk alive. For the 54-year-old Pasadena-born producer/vocalist, he vividly remembers seeing these musical movements for himself. From Parliament to Dr. Dre, his music beautifully reflects every aspect of Los Angeles. From Torrance to Inglewood and Compton to Santa Monica, funk is embedded in the fabric of the region. Consequently, he continues the tradition so as not to forget its origins.