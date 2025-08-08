3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (8:8:25)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs release on streaming services. From Soundcloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some of the tracks aren’t nearly as good as it should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very good. How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

Three of The Best Rap and R&B Songs of the Week

Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist- Days Like This

Larry June could make these kinds of songs in his sleep. Sometimes, it can get extremely tedious, the repetition could make even the most astute listener a bit drowsy. However, every once in a while, he’ll knock it out of the park, the kind of rap that sounds like seaside breezes and self improvement.

However, obviously, the real star is 2 Chainz. Life is Beautiful seemed deliberately made with the intention of spotlighting the veteran Atlanta rapper. The uninitiated might be inclined to foolishly dismiss him based on some contrived idea of ‘correct’ hip-hop. They’ll argue that if a rapper doesn’t sound like the trademark, textbook example, their penmanship and artistry can’t come up to par.

Of course, anyone with ears can hear this isn’t true. 2 Chainz was one of hip-hop’s most animated artists in his prime, a syrupy flow with a distinct sense of humor and animation. Moreover, this is the same rapper who was insanely creative enough to say ‘Givenchy‘ in a way that mimics a sneeze. Still, if people needed proof of his credibility, hopping on Alchemist’s soul-sampled songs is the easiest way. His luxury rap fluctuates between silly (“watch got a rock band like Coldplay”) and menacing (“80, that’s two Glock 40s, you wanna meet the twins?) alike. As breezy as a Larry June record may sound, a further examination might prove fruitful.

Raq Baby- “Committing Crime”

“Committing Crime” sounds like the seething frustration that comes with the unbearable heat outside. With a Do The Right Thing sizzle, 20 year old Raq Baby raps restlessly, knowing that it’s only getting hotter and the pressure is mounting more and more. “Struggling, so we gotta commit crime to get by/what you know ’bout being on both ends of that fire,” he laments. Raq has an uncanny ability to oscillate between sobering truths and offhand flexes. One moment, he’s putting your girl in the Figure Four, then he’s reflecting on near-misses from bullets. This is the raw reality; life can scorch the best of us. It’s all in how we respond to the heat.

Jenevieve- “Head Over Heels”

The best R&B songs are always sexy to some degree. Nowadays, a lot of singers have aspirations of making music like rappers. Meanwhile, rappers also want to show off their more melodic side and start singing. Consequently, you miss some of the core aspects of a great R&B song, that it’s supposed to be sexy and intimate.

Take Jenevieve, who blew up with her breakout hit “Baby Powder” four years ago, on “Head Over Heels.” It’s sleek and sultry, like her nails with the color you picked are caressing the back of your neck. She sings even the simplest lines with such a deep sensuality. “You’re all I need,” Jenevieve coos in your ear. Achingly romantic and the kind of killer groove that makes up for not hearing from her for four years.