3 Signs You’re Better Off Single (at Least for Now)

The entire cultural apparatus has spent decades insisting that partnership is the destination and singlehood is the waiting room. Your aunt at Thanksgiving agrees. So does every romantic comedy ever made. But what if that idea is just…totally wrong for some people?

Here’s something the rom-com industrial complex won’t tell you. Psychologist Bella DePaulo ran the numbers in a 2023 study for the Journal of Family Theory and Review and found that single people and coupled people aren’t as far apart in happiness as everyone pretends. Factor in whether someone actually wanted to be single, and the difference shrinks to almost nothing.

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1. You Chase the Spark, Not the Person

Some people feel most alive at the start of something. The early texts, the electric uncertainty, the way a new connection makes an ordinary gesture feel significant. It feels like love. Psychologist Dorothy Tennov spent years studying this and gave it a more clinical name: limerence. It’s the intense, involuntary pull toward someone during early romantic pursuit, and neurologically, it sits much closer to anxiety relief than actual intimacy.

Brain-imaging research from Psychological Medicine found that people in early-stage romantic pursuit show activation patterns strikingly similar to those seen in obsessive-compulsive disorder. The brain fixates, seeking resolution to an open loop. The tell is what happens once that loop closes. People who want a true partnership want to go deeper when things stabilize. People drawn to the pursuit usually get bored. If you keep finding yourself energized by new connections and restless once they become secure, the more honest question isn’t “why can’t I find the right person?” It’s “What am I actually looking for?”

2. Your Self-Worth Flatlines When You’re Single

Some people walk into a social situation and dread the question before it even gets asked. “Are you seeing anyone?” For them, the answer carries far more weight than it should. That’s contingent self-esteem at work—a sense of personal value that depends on external circumstances rather than anything internal or stable.

Tie that to relationship status specifically, and the research makes things even more uncomfortable. People who measure their worth through romantic partnership are more likely to stay in relationships that no longer serve them, push their own needs aside to keep things copasetic, and still feel unsatisfied even when nothing is obviously wrong. The only place that dynamic actually gets untangled is outside of a relationship. Every time someone enters one to feel better about themselves, they delay the work one more time.

3. You Have a Pattern You Haven’t Examined

After enough relationships, most people start to notice they keep ending up in the same place. The details change, but the feeling doesn’t. You’re always the one who cares a little more, or you’re always running emotional damage control, or you keep finding yourself edited down to a version that fits better in someone else’s life. Attachment theory has a fairly unglamorous explanation for this: the relational dynamics that wired us earliest don’t stay in the past. They become the template.

These things are nearly impossible to examine from inside a relationship. There’s too much to manage, too many ways to locate the problem in the other person rather than in the dynamic you keep recreating. Research shows that self-concept clarity usually declines right after a breakup, but tends to recover when people spend time in self-reflection rather than immediately entering another relationship, and higher clarity after that period is linked to better psychological adjustment overall.

Recognizing a pattern doesn’t mean you’re broken. You can only see the shape of something from outside it. Singlehood, uncomfortable as it is, gives you exactly that view.