3 Tech Gadgets We Can’t Wait to Get Our Hands on in 2026

Look at us. It’s not even New Year’s Eve, and we’re already casting our eyes upon next year. We don’t pretend to have a crystal ball, but we already know that there are big things planned for 2026. These are the ones we’re most excited about.

1. Apple MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max

Apple did a curious thing in October. They launched the MacBook Pro M5, but only with the base-level M5 chip. Unlike past years, they held back on the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips that comprise the mid- and upper-levels of the MacBook Pro.

We’re not entirely sure when these two will come out, but rumors point to an early 2026 release. Seeing as how the mid- and upper-level chips on the MacBook Pros have historically been the ones to get if you’re springing for a Pro over a MacBook Air, they can’t come soon enough.

2. Google Android XR glasses

Once upon a time, Google Glass was the talk of Silicon Valley. It’d even become a household name, a byword for tech optimism and geekery. After the two-wheeled, self-balancing Segway had flopped and the mantle had tumbled off its head, something had to pick it up. That was Google Glass “smart glasses” in the mid-2010s.

Then that flopped too, and Google exited the market. Meta picked it back up in 2020 with some success, and now Google has decided to reenter the smart glasses market with Android XR. Can Google land the plane this time?

3. Apple iPhone fold

I don’t know that I’m personally all that excited about this one, but it has a lot of the market (or at least a lot of the tech journos) salivating over their keyboards. Apple’s entry into foldable phones might make foldable phones take off in a way they haven’t yet, despite industry heavyweight Samsung’s most valiant attempts.

Love it or hate it, Apple has a way of throwing its might behind tech evolutions and design changes that drag the entire industry along.