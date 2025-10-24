Where to Buy the New MacBook Pro M5

Apple’s MacBook Pro has had a funny month. It was overshadowed by the iPad Pro M5 launch that happened the same day, October 15, and which also went on sale on the same day a week later.

Normally, a new MacBook Pro would be headline news, but it sort of slipped through most of the headlines this year. Perhaps it’s because two of the three expected sub-models aren’t available. If you’re looking for a place to buy the base-level MacBook Pro M5, though, you’re in luck. You can find it for sale at a few retailers.

only one chip available for now

Looking for the MacBook Pro M5 Pro or M5 Max? Well, about that… There isn’t one. Not yet, anyway.

It’s strange, because ever since the MacBook Pro began packing Apple-designed M-series chips, there have been three versions of each: M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max, and then for the next generation M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and so on, all the way through last year’s MacBook Pro M4.

This time, though, Apple launched the MacBook Pro M5 alone. There’s no M5 Pro or M5 Max available on launch day. There’s not even a mention of them in Apple’s announcement post.

I still expect Apple to release them eventually, but as for when or why there’s a delay, who knows?

I’d say wait for the MacBook Pro M5 Pro, at least. With the MacBook Pro M4, I saw a significant enough bump in performance from the base-level M4 chip to the M4 Pro that I thought that it was in the latter mid-level chip that the MacBook Pro made its best case for itself over the cheaper MacBook Air M4.

I expect the same from the MacBook Pro M5 Pro. But if you can’t wait, or if you really don’t think you need that much of a performance boost from your current laptop, but also don’t feel like waiting around for months until the MacBook Air M5 comes out, then here’s where you can buy your MacBook Pro M5.

Having gone on sale on Wednesday, October 22, online sales are shipping out right away, or you can walk into a retail store and leave with one that same day.