30 Years After Selena Quintanilla’s Murder, Her Autopsy Report Officially Emerges

Selena Quintanilla was murdered in March 1995, at 23 years old, in a motel room in Corpus Christi, Texas. Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club, was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting Quintanilla in the shoulder. Before the altercation, Saldívar had been accused of embezzling money from Quintanilla and the fan club.

The tragic story has gained renewed attention recently for several reasons. First, as of March 2025, it’s been 30 years since the beloved Tejano singer’s death; her star shone so brightly during her brief career, but has continued to burn in the minds of those who loved her. After an international breakthrough in 1992, it seemed like Selena could only rise higher.

In October 1995, a trial found Saldívar guilty and sentenced her to life in prison, after she initially pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was accidental. Recently, the 65-year-old was eligible for parole in December 2024, but was denied in March this year. While it’s unlikely that the date came into play at all during the decision, it still feels a bit like ironic justice to deny Selena’s murderer parole on the 30th anniversary of the shooting. Now, her case is not eligible for review again until 2030.

Most recently, Netflix released a new documentary titled Selena Y Los Dinos. The film documents Selena’s meteoric rise to fame, starting with the formation of Selena y Los Dinos in 1981. Notably, the film includes previously unseen footage from Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister. Previously, Netflix released a nine-episode series titled Selena: The Series, which presented a dramatized account of Selena’s life and death.

With the release of the documentary, new details have emerged from Selena Quintanilla’s autopsy report. The autopsy took place three hours after her death, during which Saldívar engaged in a 10-hour standoff with police. She sat in her car in the parking lot and threatened to kill herself while police attempted to make an arrest.

The autopsy report, conducted at the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office, was never formally released to the public in 1995. Now, her cause of death has emerged in stark detail. At the hospital, doctors pronounced the singer dead from blood loss and cardiac arrest.

Coroner Lloyd White reported that her death was “a result of an exsanguinating internal and external hemorrhage, in other words massive bleeding, due to a perforating gunshot wound of the [chest].” The bullet entered through Selena’s right upper back, traveling through her shoulder and ribs before exiting through her upper chest. It hit the subclavian artery, resulting in major blood loss and arterial collapse.

Doctors attempted to give her six units of blood, but it spilled back out of her wound. Dr. Louis Elkins, the cardiac surgeon at Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital, testified during the 1995 trial that Selena was dead when she arrived at the hospital. Despite doctors’ “heroic efforts” to save her, Elkins stated that ultimately “It was a futile effort,” adding, “She had no evidence of neurological function.”

During the premiere of Selena Y Los Dinos at Sundance, Suzette Quintanilla addressed attendees. “I want to leave a nugget of love for the future generation coming up, that’s embracing Selena and our music,” she said. “We are 30 years without Selena, but her legacy is stronger than ever.”

