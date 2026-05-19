33 Years Ago, a Comedy Legend Returned to ‘SNL’ and Reportedly Hated Almost Everyone There

Bill Murray’s legendary feud with Chevy Chase is well-documented, but apparently, Chase wasn’t the only Saturday Night Live cast member Murray had a problem with. During a 2023 appearance on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts radio show, Rob Schneider revealed that Murray “absolutely hated” the cast when he returned to host SNL in February 1993. As Schneider tells it, Murray’s ire was directed at everyone, but he especially disliked Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. With Farley in particular, Murray would reportedly be seething just looking at him.

While Schneider said that he wasn’t exactly sure what it was that made Murray hate Farley so much, he suggested that Farley emulating Murray’s good friend John Belushi—right down to the bad habits that killed Belushi—might’ve had something to do with it. Farley, like Belushi, would later die from a drug overdose. And just like Belushi, both of them were 33 years old.

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“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know,” Schneider explained. “I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent.”

Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray Hated the Early ’90s ‘SNL’ Cast, and Chris Farley Got the Worst of It

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Schneider also pointed out that he was the one that Murray seemed to hate the least out of that SNL crew. This was something Schneider took great pleasure in knowing because Murray had been a hero of his when he was coming up. When pressed on the possibility of Murray not appreciating Farley and Sandler’s goofiness, Schneider implied that Murray just might not have been into the groove of things. Sandler, on the other hand, was fully committed to what he was doing.

But even though Murray wasn’t a fan of the cast members, he worked well with them when he hosted in 1993. Murray did a few sketches alongside both Schneider and Farley that night, one of which was the popular “Whipmaster” sketch, where Murray plays a nervous stand-in on a TV show who fumbles his way through its action sequences. Then there was “Honker at McDonald’s,” featuring Murray’s iconic Honker character. You can check out the latter skit below.