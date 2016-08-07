The Future of Selfies: Your Face as a 3D Light Field Hologram

Nowadays, it seems 3D printing is no longer relegated to… 3D printers. In a video detailing the capabilities of the Lumii technology, Lumii’s co-founder and CEO, Tom Baran, describes a unique facet to the “full color holographic image capture and lightfield inkjet printing” service: “When you print the patterns and layer them on top of one another, you get a 3D effect… And it’s a full parallax image, so that means you can look at it horizontally and turn your head and you’ll look at it vertically and still see the 3D effect.”

Lumii presented the one-of-a-kind process at 2016’s Siggraph, a conference showcasing cutting-edge technology, where the company cajoled volunteers into 3D-scanning their faces to produce Polaroid-esque souvenirs.

Videos by VICE

The innovative tech firm describes the creations as light field “hologram selfies,” with the video footage easily depicting the 3D aspect of the creations; each frozen human visage seems to pop forth from its flat background, making an eery amount of eye contact. One particularly notable feature of Lumii is its use of run-of-the-mill inkjet printers to produce the eye-popping images. The surreal experience of watching a 3D image printed onto a two-dimensional piece of paper is akin to magic.

“We think there are an awful lot of applications,” Baran shares in the video. “We’re really excited about the DIY market… You can take a 3D model and put it into our service and then [in] the comfort of your own home, you can create these Lumii light-filled prints.”

That’s right: Technology just made it easier to never leave your house. Check out the demonstration and full Lumii introduction below:

Check out more from Lumii on their website, right here.

Via PetaPixel

Related:

3D-Printed Hair Can Sense and Spark Motion

This Digital Loom is More Than Just a Desktop Fabric Printer–It’s the Future of DIY Fashion

Now You Can Trade Polaroids with Jack White