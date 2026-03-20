4 90s Hip-Hop Songs Parents Should Show Their Teens

It’s been 30 years since 1996. Feel old yet? Time has been passing at an alarmingly fast rate, to the point where foundational memories in our lives feel like yesterday. This feeling amplifies if you’re a parent. One moment you’re learning to tie your shoes, the next you’re teaching the miniature version of yourself how to do the same. Those gray hairs come out of nowhere, and you become a little out of touch with the latest trends.

By the time they’re old enough, they’ll have developed their own tastes and opinions on the world. Consequently, the parents will come off extremely uncool and out of touch. The music and culture they love don’t reflect what their kids are interested in. But what if it doesn’t have to be this way? What if you could get your kids into some 90s hip-hop?

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To help parents around the world put their kids into the lauded golden age, Noisey has selected four rap songs that might appeal to younger generations. By diving into the type of music kids play today, it’ll be easier to assess what to actually share with young ones trapped by the algorithms.

Four 90s Hip-hop Songs Your Younger Kids Might Actually Enjoy

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“Electric Relaxation” by A Tribe Called Quest

People have found a ton of utility in the endless array of ‘chill lo-fi beats to study to’ videos. It’s more than evident that the production curbs from the kind of work Q-Tip, J Dilla, and Nujabes used to make. So why not try to put newer generations onto the genuine articles?

“Electric Relaxation” is the easiest entry point into this economy. The classic Tribe Called Quest record lounges at a breezy resting heart rate, all thanks to the jazzy Ronnie Foster sample “Mystic Brew“. Anyone who pays a little extra attention past the addictive beat, they might fall for Phife Dawg’s zany sense of humor. “Let me hit it from the back, girl, I won’t catch a hernia/Bust off on your couch, now you got Seaman’s Furniture,” he quips.

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“Loungin’ (Who Do Ya Luv) (Remix)” by LL Cool J

You could argue that there is no Drake without LL Cool J paving the way. Both held soft spots for the ladies and made songs exclusively for them. Both got into rap beefs revolving around people questioning their legitimacy as hard MCs.

However, where Drake initially made his empire from soft croons and everyman likability, LL Cool J was all suave. “Loungin’ (Who Do Ya Luv) (Remix)” takes the tried-and-true ‘I’ll take your girl’ mannerisms and alters them with sensual attentiveness. If the guy isn’t going to do it right, he might as well. Dirty Macking has never sounded this smooth.

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“Out There” by Project Pat

Modern trap music owes a sizable debt to the contributions of Memphis hip-hop. The brooding, bombastic production from DJ Paul and Juicy J mirrors the dark 808s reflected in modern legends like Metro Boomin, Southside, and Cardo. Moreover, the triplet flow from Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia gave form for the Migos to dominate in the mid-2010s.

“Out There” is one of the rawest displays that younger audiences might like. Perhaps it’ll be the absurdity of how Project Pat splits words in order to contort rhyme schemes. Maybe it’ll just be the haunting beat that sounds like walking through a dark alley. Regardless, it’s the kind of record newer hip-hop fans should immediately gravitate towards, especially down south.

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“Why U Bulls***in’” by Suga Free

A lot of rap today thrives on whether or not you can make a meme out of it. 90s hip-hop isn’t ideal for this setting because much of it is deadly serious. However, the colorful delivery of Suga Free and all of his calloused pimping would fit like a glove within the TikTok space. “Why U Bulls***tin’” and its bouncy DJ Quik production make for a deeply addictive listen, especially once Suga Free gets into his elusive flow. “Suga Free is lovely and pretty as I can be/Perm silkier than ‘Charlotte’s Web’, waves deep as Redondo Beach,” he raps like he’s checking himself out in the mirror.