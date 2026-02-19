4 Alt-Rock Tracks to Keep On Rotation When You’re Struggling to Stay Motivated

Trying to stay motivated throughout the entire day is a Sisyphean curse that I don’t believe we were meant to deal with for this long. You mean to tell me I have to stay focused for eight hours a day, five days a week, for the next 65 years? And then what?

Let me stop right there before I betray my cool exterior. All that aside, here are four alt-rock songs that should help keep you motivated. Even if your ideal work day is sitting by a creek and letting your mind wander for eight consecutive hours.

“Chelsea Dagger” by The Fratellis

“Chelsea Dagger” appeared on The Fratellis’ debut album Costello Music in 2006. Since then, it has come to prominence thanks to various sports teams at home and abroad. It was first adopted by the band’s hometown Celtic Football Club in Glasgow. Meanwhile, in the U.S., it has been the goal song for the Chicago Blackhawks since 2008. If you’re struggling for motivation, why not blast a song that echoes through sports arenas when the home team scores? Nothing says “you can do it [thumbs up emoji]” quite like imagining an entire ice hockey arena (or a football pitch or wherever they hold professional darts competitions) cheering you on.

“Gift Horse” by IDLES

“Gift Horse” was released on IDLES’ 2024 album TANGK, and while it’s more punk than an alt-rock track, it’s still pretty motivating. Imagine yourself as the titular gift horse: “‘Cause he moves like a generator / He puts the foot down and see you later / Somebody call up the undertaker / Handing out passes to meet your maker.” And then, suddenly, an explosion of sound and fury. “Look at him go” repeated seven times, dragged out and emphasized in the chorus. Indeed, look at him go. And look at you go, getting everything done on your to-do list or whatever it is you’re doing. Mitski might have said “Be the cowboy,” but IDLES say “Be the gift horse.”

“Hard Times” by Paramore

“Hard Times” came in 2017 on Paramore’s fifth album, After Laughter. As the alt-rock musical successor to “Ain’t It Fun”, “Hard Times” is bold, sugary-sweet, and even a bit bratty. Lyrically, it addresses wasted potential and feeling useless while dealing with stressful life situations. But its melody is so sticky, bubbly, and infectious that it’s actually really good for getting you out of those hard times. Or, at least, allowing a much-needed reprieve from whatever ails you. The sheer contrast of “And I gotta get to rock bottom” with Hayley Williams’ punchy vocals is jarring enough to kick your ass into gear (Let me know if that works).

“Worker’s Song” by Dropkick Murphys

When the work week is dragging on forever, you’re starting to wonder what’s even the point, and “Hard Times” isn’t doing the trick, might I suggest “Worker’s Song” by Dropkick Murphys? Released in 2003 on the album Blackout, “Worker’s Song” was originally written by English folk artist Ed Pickford. First released in the 80s, it has been covered several times over the years. The Dropkick Murphys imbued their version with their quintessential Boston Irish attitude, upholding the working-class spirit of Pickford’s original composition. “In the factories and mills, in the shipyards and mines / We’ve often been told to keep up with the times / For our skills are not needed, they’ve streamlined the job / And with sliderule and stopwatch our pride they have robbed” feels relevant even if you’re toiling away in a cubicle.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images