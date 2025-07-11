4 Fire Guest Features From 2000s Rap

When it comes to decades of music, the 2000s don’t get much love. It was a weird transition moment for culture. The eclectic, sumptuous 1990s were done. Long gone were the strange 1980s, rocking 1970s and free-love 1960s. In the 2000s, there was the confusion after Y2K, the up and down George Bush years and a lot of talk about weapons of mass destruction.

But what isn’t so often remembered is the music from the era and that’s a shame. Not only was there great music in the 2000s but there was great rap music. And not only was there great rap music but there were some iconic, essential guest verses that should both long be remembered and frequently highlighted. So, that’s what we’re doing here today.

“Renegade” by Jay-Z featuring Eminem from The Blueprint (2001)

It’s not often someone outdoes Jay-Z but this might be the sole occasion in which a rapper got the better of the Brooklyn-born lyricist. Indeed, Eminem kinda rapped circles around Jay on this track from Jay’s 2001 LP, The Blueprint. Not that they were in competition—though competition is such a crucial part of hip-hop culture. On the song, Em raps with clarity and nuance, making rhymes that are all but impossible to write seem simply plucked from thin air.

“Oh No” by Mos Def and Pharoahe Monch featuring Nate Dogg from Lyricist Lounge 2 (2000)

Real hip-hop heads from the 1990s and 2000s know about the Lyricist Lounge compilations. Artifacts from a bygone era when CDs were king of media. But still, there are songs from those collections that have subsisted. Namely “Oh No” by Mos Def and Pharoahe Monch. This song features several big names coming together in a sublime offering and it’s all accentuated by the master of the hook, Nate Dogg.

“We Takin’ Over” by Dj Khaled featuring T.I., Akon, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Birdman & Lil Wayne from We the Best (2007)

In 2007, the world learned the name Lil Wayne. The New Orleans artist seemed to appear on every essential track that year, offering his imaginative and scathing style to songs, laughing the whole time while he spit one of the most incredible verses you’d ever heard. “We Takin’ Over” by DJ Khaled featured a string of big name voices, including T.I., Akon and others. But it was Wayne who flew above everyone, talking about his Easter pink drink and his general off the chain vibe.

“International Players Anthem (I Choose You)” by UGK featuring Outkast from Underground Kingz (2007)

When Outkast’s Andre 3000 spit the line: “I apologize if this message gets you down / then I CC every girl that I see-see ’round town” he vaulted himself into any conversation about best guest features form the 2000s. Indeed, this song is funky, fun, fast-paced and features the Atlanta rap duo of Outkast. But it’s Andre who steels the show with his opening verse on the 2007 offering that’s as sticky as it is sweet.

