4 Indie Rock Songs Guaranteed to Give You Spring Fever (If You Don’t Already Have It)

Spring has already sprung in many places. But if you’re still stuck in those six more weeks of winter that a big rodent predicted last month, the following indie rock tunes should help ease you into the springtime mindset. And if you want to jump ahead to summer, we’ve got you covered there, too.

“Sunflower (Ft. Steve Lacy)” by Vampire Weekend

Play video

“Sunflower” was featured on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album Father of the Bride. To hear fans tell it, this was their most springtime album yet, with previous albums Contra feeling more summer, Modern Vampires of the City leaning winter, and their self-titled debut as autumn. “Sunflower” specifically has a distinct air of spring as it takes a jaunt through prog-like scales and guitar licks. The synchronized scatting creates a whimsical break, but the lyrics aren’t anything too complicated. That lyrical simplicity is backed by intricate instrumentals. But overall, it has an easy vibe that feels like a chill springtime in the city.

Videos by VICE

“Apple Blossom” by The White Stripes

Play video

“Apple Blossom” appeared on The White Stripes’ 2000 album De Stijl, and captures the duo’s blues-rock style with a jangly instrumental break. As far as spring vibes go, the title, of course, calls to mind blooming trees and new growth. Lyrically, it captures the potential of a blossoming new love. “Come and sit with me and talk awhile / Let me see your pretty little smile / Put your troubles in a little pile / And I will sort them out for you.” The music video is a bit more narratively dramatic, but the last lines add another layer of sweetness: “I’ll fall in love with you / I think I’ll marry you.”

“Nine In The Afternoon” by Panic! at the Disco

Play video

Similar to Vampire Weekend’s album, Panic! at the Disco’s second album, Pretty. Odd., has an overall springtime vibe as well. One could argue it also leans towards autumn at times. But, as the resident early-years Panic! at the Disco scholar (a nonexistent title I gave myself), I feel confident saying: actually, no, it doesn’t. “Nine in the Afternoon” in particular is a smorgasbord of springtime delights, musically, lyrically, and visually. The psychedelic colors of the music video, album cover overrun with flowers, vintage imagery, and nonsensical lyrics all come together in an explosion of spring. “Nine in the Afternoon” heralds the start of a new season, shaking off winter’s chill and leaping headfirst into warmer weather. And if anything, as the album progresses, it represents the slow crawl towards autumn.

“Electric Flower” by Miles Kane

Play video

“Electric Flower” appeared on Miles Kane’s 2025 album Sunlight In The Shadows, and here he took a more psych-rock approach than in past albums. It’s got a groovy, chill vibe representative of being at the height of springtime. “Electric Flower” is the sound of mid-April, when the days are getting warmer but not yet unbearable, and the nights are still pleasantly cool. At this point in the season, staying inside is a criminal waste. Now is the time to go to the park and lie in the grass, staring up at the pristine clouds, and maybe even falling asleep as a breeze wafts over you. If you have allergies, maybe putting “Electric Flower” on the stereo and cranking the volume up will be enough (sorry).

Photo by Joey Foley/FilmMagic