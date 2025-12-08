4 Ways to Keep the People You Love Close, Even When You Have No Time for Them

One of my New Year’s resolutions going into 2026 is to be a better friend/loved one, as well as a more involved community member. However, with such a busy schedule, balancing work, health, movement, spirituality, and downtime (as a major introvert), I often experience social burnout quickly.

As it turns out, I’m not alone in this overwhelm. I recently spoke with my close friend, whom I haven’t seen in months, about this issue, expressing my sorrow for not being as available. She echoed the sentiment: both of us apologized for how busy we’ve been, then quickly reassured each other that we’re trying our best, and this is merely a part of life.

Videos by VICE

That being said, for our own (and each other’s) well-being, we decided to implement some new habits into our daily lives. Here are four ways to maintain connection with your loved ones—without burning yourself out in the process.

1. Surround Yourself With the Right People

The older I get, the more I value low-maintenance friends—those who understand that life gets busy and don’t hold it against you. That’s who my one friend (whom I mentioned above) and I are for each other.

Many people have high standards for their loved ones, expecting them to attend every party/gathering or check in multiple times a week. This might work for some, but personally, my introverted self just simply cannot keep up.

“Experts say we have room for about 50 people in our lives—you have to be honest with yourself about which connections matter enough to maintain,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I schedule a standing call with my closest friend like it’s a meeting. Sounds mechanical, but it works better than hoping we’ll randomly reach out when life isn’t too busy.”

2. Make Connecting a Priority

Just as work and health hold merit in your daily routine, so should your personal connections, as they often fulfill our emotional and social needs.

For example, carve out a certain time in your day to respond to unanswered texts, or dedicate one day of the week to spend time with loved ones, be it family or friends. Not only will this help you be more present with your people, but it will also help bring more balance to your life.

3. Send Voice Notes Instead of Texts

One of the best inventions was the beloved voice note, which offers a convenient way to communicate with your friends without having to type away or schedule an actual live phone call. Not to mention, hearing each other’s voices can personalize the communication.

One of my close friends and I strictly communicate via voice memos, listening to them whenever we get a moment to breathe. In fact, we often joke that they’re like mini podcast episodes to binge-listen to while cleaning or working out. Rather than dreading those unanswered texts piling up in your inbox, listening to a cheeky voice memo in your free time is far more lighthearted.

4. Express Your Gratitude

Sometimes, to feel connected, all we need to hear is how someone loves and appreciates us. Whenever you think of it, leave a cheesy voicemail or Venmo them money for coffee to express your love for your friends.

“If I get a moment to send a long, meaningful text, I do,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I don’t care if it is too sappy or out of the blue; we are all busy. It’s nice to know your busy friends still love you.”