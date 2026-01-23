4 Zodiac Signs Catching Feelings Under February’s Leo Full Moon

February’s full moon is about to shake up the love lives of four lucky zodiac signs—and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

On February 1, we will be experiencing the powerful full moon in Leo, a confident, fiery sign that thrives in the limelight.

Videos by VICE

“The Full Moon in Leo is a romantic, heart-led moment that stirs courage and desire,” says Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust. “People’s passions will be activated, allowing them to embrace what they want. It’s a time when expressing feelings comes more naturally, making emotional connections feel easier and more direct.”

This fierce energy will affect everyone, but it’s especially setting a few specific signs up for success in the love department. Wondering if your star sign is on the list? Let’s dive in.

1. Leo

The full moon is occurring in your sign, Leo, meaning it’s your time to shine.

“Your popularity will skyrocket in this cosmic climate, but it’s important to be selective about who you let into your emotional world,” says Stardust. “Make sure you’re leaning into love and gravitating toward healthy friendships or romantic interests. Your confidence could take a hit, especially if you’re surrounded by big egos that lack sensitivity.”

Be wary of your energy levels after spending time with your crush or close friends, Leo. If you’re feeling more depleted and less self-assured, this might be a red flag.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, it’s time to deepen your emotional bonds this full moon.

“If you already have your eye on someone specific, look for ways to nurture the connection over the full moon weekend,” Stardust says. “The Leo full moon forms a tense but helpful connection to your ruling planet, Uranus, which can help you break through barriers and connect on a new level. Whether it’s catering to their emotional needs, offering a shoulder rub, or doing them a favor, the object of your desire will respond positively to your good nature.”

Though it might be challenging for such an independent zodiac sign, letting your walls down will help improve intimacy in your closest relationships. The more vulnerable and authentic you show up, the better.

“These vibes could spell trouble if you or your crush acts a little full of themselves, so try to stay grounded,” Stardust says. “If you don’t think either of you can keep a down-to-earth disposition, make plans to catch them at another time.”

3. Libra

It’s time to make the first move, Libra. Ruled by Venus, you’re bound to get your way in the romance department.

“Ask the person you’re crushing on to come over for a movie night, and allow yourself to melt into these romantic vibes,” Stardust says. “You’ll crave soulmate-type connections, which will make it easier to cut ties with anyone who doesn’t inspire you with their presence. Use the next several days to reflect on what you truly want in a partner, and be sure to seek guidance from the other side.”

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you might not be ready for the attention you’re about to receive, but try your best to embrace this newfound recognition and admiration.

“If you’ve been flying under the radar lately, expect that to change, as all eyes turn toward you in the coming days,” says Stardust. “However, anyone who approaches you should be ready to go deep, as this energy challenges your autonomous vibes and leaves you uninterested in romantic games or folly.”

If you do choose to go along with this opportunistic energy, try not to make the moment all about yourself. Be genuine in your conversations, and truly attempt to get to know the other person.